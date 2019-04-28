Tribute song raises money for affected families

A song featuring 80 Cobham Intermediate pupils has raised about $900 for individuals and families affected by the March 15 terror attack.

Release Our Love was written by well-known performer Ali Harper after she had a “calling” to write a song to express her love for the victims, survivors and their families.

Harper said she wanted to perform the song with a school choir, and decided to reach out to choral teacher Philippa Chilvers to see if the Cobham Intermediate School choir could come on board.

Miss Chilvers said the experience of recording in a studio and being able to listen to the song was “really special” for the pupils. “They were really excited. They might not realise until later how much of a big thing it was to be a part of it,” said Miss Chilvers.

The proceeds from each download of the song go to Victim Support’s Givealittle page. Harper hopes the song will teach young people about uniting and making a change.

“We have to change where we are heading in this world. The words that I wrote really resonated for me for the future of our children.”

“The deputy head boy Josh Ratulomai performed a Te Reo solo, which was so beautiful,” said Harper.

“It has been quite wonderful because lots of schools around New Zealand have been contacting me for the music so that it can become part of their school assembly song.”

Harper and the pupils performed the song at The Court Theatre as part of its Open House Festival and will perform again at the Kia Kaha Concert at the Aurora Centre in Burnside on Saturday.

The proceeds raised at the concert will go into community projects.

•To book tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2GdSdK1.

•Release Our Love can be downloaded at www.bandcamp.com