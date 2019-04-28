Boarding school brutality: ‘They used a broom handle on me’

WARNING: This video series has graphic descriptions of rape, sexual violation, substance abuse and discusses suicide and self-harm. It is recommended for adult audiences only.

Jim was a ‘bit different’ in a boys boarding school. He liked to read books not play rugby. Two boys decided to ‘haul’ him. And his life changed after that.

One in six boys will be sexually abused before they are 18. In this video series, 10 men have told their stories to Challenge the Silence on the issue. All grew up believing they were the only ones it had happened to. Now, they want other victims to know they are not alone and, if they are ready, help is there for them.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Male Survivors Aotearoa

Safe to Talk 0800 044 334

Need to talk TXT/Ph 1737; Lifeline 0800 543 354