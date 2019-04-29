Further push to relocate kart track after consents delay

It could be more than two years before a controversial kart club in Halswell moves.

KartSport Canterbury president Shayne McLaren said it is the club’s utmost desire to obtain a resource consent from the city council to move to from Carrs Reserve to McLeans Island by June to August.

He said when the resource consent has been granted for the new track at McLeans Island, the process to build the new facility and relocate will take between 18 months to two years.

A seminar updating the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board on the status of the $3.5 million resource consent to move the kart club is planned to be held on May 28.

The update is a result of Awatea Residents’ Association secretary Kay Stieller addressing the community board over concerns from the community with the ongoing delays of the kart club’s relocation.

But Mr McLaren said it is as keen to move to McLeans Island as the residents are for it to move.

It comes as Carrs Reserve has been announced as the location for the Porter Group KartSport New Zealand National Sprint Championship to be held next year.

The resource consent was first lodged in October 2017.

The city council wants the kart club gone from Carrs Reserve to allow for hundreds of houses to be built on land south of the reserve.

The resource consent has remained on hold while it waits on the kart club to define what days and hours of the week it will be operating, the number of karts it will have as well as review any possible commercial tenants for the new track.

The club’s lease contains a contractual right of renewal for a further term of 33 years operable from February 1, 2021, meaning it could stay until 2054.

The city council allocated $3.5 million in the Long Term Plan for the club to move.

It originally contributed $100,000 towards the consenting costs. Last year it granted an additional $70,000 to help with the relocation process.

Ms Stieller said the question has to be asked by its elected members to the city council staff what has been achieved with the $170,000 for the relocation when no progress has been made.

Her view was backed by Halswell Residents’ Association chairman John Bennett, who said there doesn’t appear to be much fire in anybody’s belly to do anything to move the club.

But city councillor Anne Galloway said there has been a lot of progress over the last six months as additional noise, ecological and traffic monitoring work was required.

She said the additional information has now been supplied.