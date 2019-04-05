Fast-growing brass band marks five year anniversary

It was over a beer at a busy pub that Avonhead’s Bill Vail and his friend Adrian Dalton decided the north-west of the city needed its own brass band.

The idea was sparked after Mr Dalton, a teacher at Burnside High School, was concerned his brass students had no local band to play in.

The two musicians decided to do something about it and the Nor’West Brass Band was formed.

Five years on and the booming band, based at RangiRuru Girls’ School, has surpassed their original goals to have 80 band members over three tiered levels.

In the time it has been running, it has grown from about five to 85 members. The band was set to hold a concert to mark its five-year anniversary on Sunday, which featured a performance of Christchurch Alive!, written by Mr Vail’s son Dale, who has received a fellowship with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

•If you are interested in becoming involved in the brass band, email norwestbrass@gmail.com