An eight-cinema complex could open at Wigram Skies.

Canterbury Property Investments Ltd has made a resource consent application to open a multi-cinema at The Landing.

The proposed complex, presently known as Silky Otter would have a total of eight cinemas – each with 50 seats, a lounge, retail/food and beverage counter.

Waiting areas, meeting rooms, bathroom facilities and a total of 41 car parks will be accommodated in the site area, along with a new access point to Corsair Drive.

A city council spokesman said the resource consent is currently on hold and awaiting further information.

The vacant site at The Runway is 3141m2 and the proposal comprises an architecturally-designed building of 1405m2 in gross floor area.

A transportation assessment said the traffic generated by the development can be accommodated on the adjacent network without capacity or efficiency issues arising.

The idea of a new cinema complex has received positive feedback from the community.

Greater Hornby Residents’ Association member Mark Peters said it is a “fantastic idea” and will be a great resource.

“There are a number of residents in the Hornby area that would be really keen to have a cinema back in our region. I am sure there will be plenty of patronage,” he said.

His views were backed by Awatea Residents Association secretary Kay Stieller, who said it will mean having more facilities in the community and residents won’t have to go into the city.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chairman Mike Mora said if it brings people, business and provides entertainment, it could be positive for the area.

“I was totally unaware of

it . . . I am not really in a position to say too much about it because I haven’t seen the application,” he said.

In 2011 independent cinema Movieland closed after more than 20 years in business to make way for expansion plans at The Hub Hornby shopping mall.

The Hub Hornby centre manager Jason Marsden said there was never any plans to include a new one due to simply not having the space to accommodate everything it wanted to.

The mall completed its last redevelopment back in 2016.

“People do love having a cinema in their community . . . it would be a great asset to the community to have a cinema back here and I hope it goes really well,” Mr Marsden said.

