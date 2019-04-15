NZ’s sexual trauma story: ‘We have failed to protect our children’

WARNING: This video series has graphic descriptions of rape, sexual violation, substance abuse and discusses suicide and self-harm. It is recommended for adult audiences only.

Why did 10 men and one of their partners sit down and tell their harrowing story of sexual trauma to our cameras?

In the finale of the series, peer support worker Paul Davenport and Males Survivors Aotearoa national advocate Ken Clearwater talk about New Zealand’s path to ‘owning’ how badly it has ‘failed to protect children’.

One in six boys will be sexually abused before they are 18. In this video series, 10 men have told their stories to Challenge the Silence on the issue. All grew up believing they were the only ones it had happened to. Now, they want other victims to know they are not alone and, if they are ready, help is there for them.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Male Survivors Aotearoa

Safe to Talk 0800 044 334

Need to talk TXT/Ph 1737; Lifeline 0800 543 354