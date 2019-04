Mileena Allan-Griffiths is chasing her ballerina dream all the way to New York after being selected as part of a prestigious competition, which has been referred to as the ‘Olympics of Ballet’. We catch up with Mileena and her family, as they get her prepared for the big day.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-mileena-to-get-to-the-finals-in-new-york