More than 30 counsellors and clinical psychologist, including some from Australia, are on hand to help with free counselling for Cantabrians. The Charity Hospital offered the same services after the earthquakes and thousands were helped.

Patients seeking free counselling from the Canterbury Charity Hospital can request an appointment by either phone, text or email.

Canterbury Charity Hospital 03 360 2266 (weekdays) 020 4098 0750 (out of hours) or email info@charityhospital.org.nz