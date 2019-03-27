Video: City2Surf brings community together

“This year was special.”

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan said this year’s 45th fun run was one of the most poignant City2Surf events there has been.

Thousands of Cantabrians turned out, entries were well up on 2018, with a surge of last-minute entries at the end of the week.

Had it been any closer to the tragic terror attack of March 15 that claimed 50 lives, Mr

McCaughan said the City2Surf would not have gone ahead.

Instead, it was a chance to bring people together to have a positive distraction through the adversity, he said.

“It felt like the first step that Cantabrians could take in the healing process and moving back to some normality . . . we needed this,” he said.

“It brought people together to share in a community activity with the benefit of some physical activity.”

There was also an increase in the number of small groups, with more people running in twos, threes and fours than usual, Mr McCaughan said.

“People were getting together and saying let’s do this.”

This year’s supporting charity was the Canterbury Charity Hospital Trust, which is currently offering free counselling following the Christchurch shootings.

Maori health provider He Waka Tapu had 1200 people running, jogging and walking under its banner.

The major prize, return flights to Singapore with Singapore Airlines, was won by one of its team.

“There was a strong sense of elation at the finish line, moreso than usual,” Mr McCaughan said.

“People from almost every part of the community came over the line as one. It was inclusive, which is a value that New Zealanders have embraced.”