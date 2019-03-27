Prince William to visit Christchurch next month

Prince William will visit Christchurch next month to honour the victims of the terror attack.

It was hoped he would attend the national memorial in Hagley Park tomorrow, but it did not work in with his schedule.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the visit next month and said Prince William has a “strong connection” with the people since his visits following the earthquakes.

“I’m really pleased that he can make a short visit to support those affected by the attack and pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that New Zealanders have displayed in recent weeks.”

Further details of the dates and programme would be announced later.

Kensington Palace issued a statement to confirm the visit.

“The visit in late April will be made at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand,” it said.

“The Duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks.”

“I am mindful that the trauma in Christchurch will last long after the National Remembrance Service this week,” Ms Ardern said.

“I’m sure all New Zealanders but especially the Muslim community of Christchurch will appreciate seeing the compassion and support, that has been so tangibly demonstrated since the attack, continue into the future.”