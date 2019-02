Megan Mckay kept a secret from her dying mother. She too didn’t know how long she had left.

The Christchurch medical student has lung disease and has seen people dying in the hospital from it. She kept it a secret from friends and family as it drove her into depression. But she now she is determined, no matter how long she has, to extend how ever long she has. She is training for the City2Surf one painful step at a time. Watch her incredible story.