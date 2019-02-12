Video: Don Dalrymple, 83 and chasing burglars

Every neighbourhood needs a guy like Don Dalrymple.

When push comes to shove, he’s prepared to put his body on the line – even at 83.

About 3pm on Friday, Mr Dalrymple went out to the gate to check his letterbox when he heard his neighbour’s burglar alarm ringing from across the street.

“I wandered along my side of the road and looked down the driveway. You could see the garage door was open,” said Mr Dalrymple, who is a Christchurch South Community Patrol member.

“The alarm was absolutely deafening and I thought something’s not right.”

Full story here