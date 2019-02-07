The ‘many faces’ of Linwood

Alasdair Wright is combining his 55-year love affair cameras and photography with his love for the area he lives in.

The Linwood resident is one of 12 photographers who will have their work displayed at an exhibition focusing on the Linwood community, its diverse people and notable places.

The Many Faces of the Inner City East/Linwood exhibition will run from February 4 until February 23 at Linwood Community Arts Centre and Eastside Gallery.

Mr Wright said he had been living in Linwood for seven years and had seen it go through huge changes since the earthquakes.

He said the aim of the photographs he took for the exhibition had been to document what Linwood was like before these changes occurred and the past was forgotten.

“It’s important to record things because when you think, I’ll take that photo now and don’t have a camera and go back a few days or years later, the case may be that they’re gone.”

“What you see as commonplace one day will not be commonplace the next.”

Mr Wright said Linwood’s population had also changed alongside its landscape.

He said showcasing this within the photographs taken by himself and other photographers in the exhibition was key.

“It’s important to see the changing face of Linwood because we’ve got a wide gamut of society around here.”

“You can travel the world without even having to leave home.”

Linwood Community Arts Centre and Eastside Gallery exhibition coordinator Shirley Scarlett said the display was about Linwood residents like Mr Wright “defining the neighbourhood on their own terms.”

Ms Scarlett said the exhibition was also about breaking down the stereotypes that could sometimes have a negative effect on how others viewed Linwood.

“The exhibition focuses on celebrating and delving deeper into a community that doesn’t always get the best coverage.”

It was about “capturing the good and the beautiful alongside the challenges and concerns” the community faced, said Scarlett.