Tenders sought to fix clock tower

Tenders are being called for to repair the earthquake-damaged New Brighton clock tower.

The city council wants to appoint one contractor to undertake the repairs of the New Brighton and Scarborough and clock towers.

However, a New Brighton business owner says this is bitter-sweet considering how long scaffolding has been in place around the tower. ​

The scaffolding is costing ratepayers $1500 per month and has been up since March last year.

“I do have to ask the reasoning why you would pay money for no reason?” said Paper Plus New Brighton owner Blair Hughes.

However, a council spokesperson told Pegasus Post in December “the scaffold was required to enable the engineers and project team to fully assess the damage.”

In spite of this, Mr Hughes said the repair of the clock tower and other projects in the east had simply taken too long to complete.

“We know what we have to do, we just need to get on with it.”

“I would have to have to say the strength of the community is amazing considering how hard they’ve had to fight for just their basic rights.”

City council head of parks Andrew Rutledge was confident its repair strategy would save ratepayers’ money by having one contractor handle both the New Brighton and Scarborough towers.

“We believe the cost for keeping the scaffold up is minor, considering the cost efficiencies in packaging both projects together. The tenderers also require the scaffold to be up to fully inspect the structure and damage so that they can price their tender.”

Repairs were due to be made to the New Brighton tower in September but following investigations (including the removal of paint from the structure) the extent of the damage became more apparent.

Repairs are still yet to start on either tower.