Teenage boy robbed of bike gets new wheels

Offers have poured in for the teenage boy who was held up at knifepoint for the mountain bike he had saved up for.

Last week, The Star reported Sam Bryson, 13 was walking with his bike along Centaurus Rd, Huntsbury, on February 9, when he was approached by a man holding a large kitchen knife, who then stole his bike.

“Give me your f**king bike, boy,” said the robber, who was described as Polynesian and in his late 20s.

Several offers have been made from the public to purchase Sam a new bike, or help pay for one.

However, Sam’s parents, Stewart and Anna Bryson, were able to get a new bike through their insurance.

“He’s good; he’s had a

chance to ride it. He tried to

ride it to school and I said: ‘No way.’ It’s actually a much better bike, the new one, so he’s a happy kid.”

“It’s funny because Sam delivers The Star on a Thursday and he was putting his own face in people’s letterboxes,” said Mr Bryson.

Sam has a road bike he uses to get to school.

Inspector Glen Nalder said police are continuing to follow positive lines of inquiry into identifying the offender.

“We could encourage anyone who can identify the man, or who has information about the robbery to phone Constable Royden Van Dyk at Christchurch South Police Station on 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sam, who has the heart condition, aortic stenosis, was told in September that he could no longer play contact sport.

But his doctor said biking would be okay.

His parents then loaned him $500 towards a $700 mountain bike. Sam had saved $200 and has just paid his parents back the rest.