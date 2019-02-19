Key player in saving Denton Park considers running in elections

A key player in the successful campaign to save Denton Park is “seriously considering” throwing his hat in the ring for October’s local body elections.

Greater Hornby Residents’ Association member Mark Peters may put his name forward for a seat on the city council or the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

“The main reason I am seriously considering it is because Hornby needs to have some good strong representation to stand up for our community and really get it back on the map,” the former chairman of Save Denton Park said.

Mr Peters has been considering running since the saga to save Denton Park from the proposed Hornby mega-facility concluded. “Forming the residents’ association on the back end of that has been fantastic – why not carry on representing the community? Hornby has been neglected for too long,” he said.

Last year the residents’ association, Denton Park users and members of the community welcomed the decision to build the Hornby mega-facility at Kyle Park.

Mr Peters said a key focus for the area is to ensure the facility, which will include a library, pool and customer service centre, is completed as soon as possible.

He wants to try and ensure there are no undue delays and funding for the centre is not “short-changed.”

“I remember when I moved to Hornby. It would have been about 2006, they had just closed the Sockburn Pool. My kids have grown up in Hornby without a pool . . . we have had a whole generation go through now that had no pool to learn to swim in,” Mr Peters said.

The current Hornby representatives are Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chairman Mike Mora, member Natalie Bryden and city councillor Jimmy Chen. Mr Peters would not say who he thought he might replace.

Nominations for the city council and community boards open on Friday, July 19, and close on August 16. The election will be held by postal vote with voting papers delivered from September 20

•HAVE YOUR SAY: Who do you think should put their name forward to represent Halswell, Hornby and Riccarton? Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi