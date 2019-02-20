‘Extremely rare’ plants stolen

A Prebbleton nursery has been stripped of up to $10,000 worth of plants after a break in.

Texture Group owner Hamish Prebble said more than 40 plants were stolen after the nursery’s padlocked gate on Springs Rd was broken into last Wednesday.

Some of the stolen plants were “extremely rare and recognisable” and were not for sale.

Mr Prebble believed it was a targeted break-in and was alerted to the incident after the nursery’s burglar alarm went off at about 12.20am.

The stolen items included five mature bonsai,

which were more than 30-years-old, a rare Wollemi pine – one of less than 100 in the country – a brahea palm, a Japanese umbrella pine and about 30 to 40 other plants including puka, nikau, gunnera and clivia.

“You just can’t replace these things,” Mr Prebble said.

“Whoever did it knew what they were looking for. They weren’t labelled and out of the way, you’d have to know [recognise] them,” he said.

Police are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses on Monday to determine if there was footage of the offenders.

Said Mr Prebble: “It’s the first time [in 25 years of business] that we’ve been targeted. We’ve had plants stolen before but it was more opportunist.”

“If I saw [the stolen plants] I would know it. It’s quite one-off, particularly the bonsai’s if you’ve been growing them for more than 20 years you’d get a fairly good idea,” he said.

•If you have more information about the break-in phone police on 379 4208 and quote case file number 190213/7311