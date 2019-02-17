Creating a peaceful life, where we put our wellness and wellbeing first, can be a difficult task in this day and age. With the pressures of work, families and other commitments, it can all lead to stress and fatigue and we find the need to recharge even greater. It is nice to seek solace in our surrounds. If we can find that peace in the place we choose to live, then coming home means we can instantly gain that calm and wellness – creating a better life for ourselves and our loved ones.

At Te Whariki subdivision situated in Lincoln, you can find that oasis. A restful surrounding, where nature and everyday life combine to create a wonderful place to call home. This sanctuary comes complete with wetlands dispersed throughout – where Pukeko, Black Swan, frogs, ducks and a variety of other wildlife all reside. These wetlands have a myriad of walkways and cycle tracks so that you can meander or cycle your way around while taking in the wonderful nature which inhabit here. This is a great way to start or finish your working day, or to make the most of your free time at the weekend.

The wide, curved roads also create a sense of space and freedom, and with the nearby Lincoln University and all the amenities of Lincoln Village only minutes away, you really will be living the perfect life. Te Whariki has been developed with care and thought by Ngai Tahu Property in joint collaboration with Lincoln University. Te Taumutu Runanga have worked closely with Ngai Tahu Property to establish the wetlands, re-establish native plants and bring to life, through street and reserve names, a number of place and species names associated with Te Waihora (Lake Ellesmere).

New Show Home Village and section release announced.

Matuku is Te Whariki’s newest release with 58 sections and continues on with the considerate previous stages of this popular development. The beauty of buying in this new portion of the subdivision is that nearby homes are already established and the maturing wetlands around will totally captivate any purchaser. With 1.1ha of existing parks and 0.62ha of cycle and walkways, here you will find not only the place to live but also to relax.

Further developments will see a total of 19.55ha of wetlands incorporated into this stunning development. The release coincides with the opening of the new Show

Home Village featuring the workmanship of some of Canterbury’s finest builders. This exciting village will comprise of 10 homes including builds by Trident homes, GJ Gardner, Peter Ray Homes, Faye Homes and Greenland Homes, with more following. Here you will find contemporary through to classic buildings with high-quality finishes – showing prospective new home owners how you can live comfortably with style. The houses vary in size and scale and are the starting point for discussions on how you can create your own new home.

Why not bring this peace and wellbeing to your life. Come and see what Te Whariki has to offer, the new show home village, and the reason why current residentsare calling it the best move of their life. The Te Whariki new Show Home Village, Southfield Drive, will be open 12pm to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.