Fendalton gets more attention – Hornby residents

If Carmen Rd was in Fendalton, this bit of weed would be mowed.

That is the view of Greater Hornby Residents’ Association member Mark Peters — who slammed the lack of maintenance on the State Highway from the airport.

The weeds are next to the train tracks which are adjacent to Carmen Rd, which forms part of State Highway 1.

The land is leased by KiwiRail, who last month told Western News they would contact the leaseholder about the issue.

But in spite of their comment nothing has been done about the issue, Mr Peters said.

He criticised what he perceived – that Hornby was often “overlooked” by decision-makers.

“If it was in Fendalton, my goodness they would pay attention to it real quick,” Mr Peters said.

Residents’ association chairman Marc Duff said the road is a gateway to the South Island’s major tourist destinations.

“A lot of traffic still use that route to start their journey to the south,” he said.

“I just think it sends a statement about our suburb which I don’t think is positive.”

KiwiRail said it was also not appropriate to release the name of the leaseholder.

Said Mr Peters: “It’s right opposite the Hub Hornby as well, you would have thought somebody would jump at the opportunity for some good PR [public relations].”

He said the issue may not seem important to some people but for Hornby residents it portrayed a negative image for visitors going through the area.

“There’s no doubt it is a major route, a lot of tourists with their campervans and rental cars, it’s the first thing they will see is that Carmen and Main South Rd corner,” Mr Peters said.

“It reflects poorly on the suburb and it’s time that organisations took some ownership.”

Mr Peters also highlighted a potential fire risk due to sparks from the trains. In November, a Dunedin-bound train caused a scrub fire near Templeton.

“Let’s not have that happen in the heart of Hornby,” Mr Peters said.