Watch: Take a glimpse inside Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A350-900

Singapore Airlines’ newest aircraft has touched down in the city.

In a first for the South Island, the Airbus A350-900 aircraft SQ297 landed at 10.06am on Tuesday from Singapore.

VIPs were given an exclusive tour of the aircraft before it departed Christchurch at 11.53am for its return journey.

The A350-900 is one of the most recent additions to the airline’s fleet and features all-new lie-flat business class seats and ergonomically-designed economy class seats. The deployment of the A350-900 to Christchurch will also see Singapore Airlines’ premium economy class debut in the South Island, with flights all the way through to long-haul destinations like Paris, London, New Delhi, Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

It also has higher ceilings, larger windows and an extra-wide body, as well as lighting that has been specifically designed to reduce jetlag.

Singapore Airlines general manager New Zealand Kenny Teo said Christchurch has been a key destination for Singapore Airlines since 1986 and it is pleased to be able to continue its long-standing commitment to the South Island.

“We are excited to have officially launched the A350-900 service from Christchurch to Singapore, allowing Cantabrians and South Islanders to experience our new premium cabins first-hand.”

Singapore Airlines’ has 67 A350-900 aircraft on firm order and has already taken delivery of 21 since the first aircraft entered the fleet in 2016.