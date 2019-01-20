Two Rolleston parks targeted by taggers

Police are appealing to the public to help identify three people after toilets were tagged in two Rolleston parks.

Graffiti was drawn on toilets in Brookside Park between 5.32-5.36pm on January 3 and on toilets at Rolleston Reserve between 12.03-12.19am on January 5.

Sergeant Alex Pickover appealed for the public to help identify those in the photos (right).

Hundreds of dollars were spent on removing the graffiti.

The Rolleston Reserve Management Committee is responsible for both parks and its chairman Jens Christensen said it was disappointed with the tagging incidents.

“The committee has a policy of zero tolerance of crime including vandalism and all offending is reported to the police,” Mr Christensen said.

He said along with the committee spending hundreds of dollars on the materials to remove the tags, caretakers have spent “quite a bit of time” removing the graffiti and searching recorded footage for suspects.

Mr Christensen said there are 22 cameras in Rolleston Reserve and several in Brookside Park.

District council property and commercial manager Douglas Marshall said the tagged toilets at Rolleston Reserve were installed in January last year and cost $170,709.

Mr Marshall said there has been an increase in the cost of graffiti clean-up in Selwyn this financial year compared to the last year.

“In the period from June to November 2018, tagging removal has cost the district council about $14,000, compared to $6000 for 2017/18 financial year,” he said.

“In addition to the above costs, graffiti is also removed by local caretakers or via members of the local volunteer reserve committees,” he said.

Sergeant Alex Pickover believes the tagging at the parks was done out of boredom.

He wants anyone who recognises the tags or the people to phone the Rolleston Police Station on 363 7400 and quote the reference 190107/9848 for the Rolleston Reserve incident and 190104/1753 for the Brookside Park incident.