Stalling claim denied by ECan

Residents at the Diana Isaac Retirement Village in Mairehau say Environment Canterbury is putting off their next meeting to discuss new bus route options.

Village resident Graham Tate said he believes ECan has been stalling and past meetings had not produced a solution.

“They made a promise that they would give us an accessible bus and they haven’t kept that promise.”

An ECan spokesperson said this was not the case.

“We are not stalling on any decision, it will take time to work through the process and we are still in the stage of working with (city council), Ryman Healthcare and Diana Isaac residents to explore suitable and sustainable solutions.”

As of last week, the Orbiter bus service no longer goes along Philpotts Rd, leaving the village residents with very few nearby public transport options.

Residents have been fighting since March to have the No 44 bus route adjusted so it would stop at the village.

Mr Tate said he had emailed ECan after the last meeting in December to inquire about the next meeting date.

However, he said nothing had been confirmed yet.

He said one of his main concerns with the delay was some residents had reached

an age where driving was difficult.

In spite of this, Mr Tate said even some of the village’s most elderly residents now felt their only option was to get behind the wheel.

“People are independent, even though they’re old, but there’s a number of 90-year-olds driving and perhaps it would be better for them and the public if they weren’t.”

The ECan spokesperson said they did not know how long it would be until a decision on a new route would be made.

“At this stage, there is not a set timeframe, as it will be dependent on what any potential solution looks like.”

ECan would not comment on the inconveniences and risks facing rest home residents now that their bus service was gone.