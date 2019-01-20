Rolleston’s Ella Benn acknowledged with scholarship for swimming efforts

A Rolleston teenager has been awarded one of the first ever ISPS Handa talent scholarships for her efforts in the pool.

Ella Benn, 15, was one of two people to receive the scholarship, which is for budding young disabled athletes who want to compete at an international level.

The Rolleston College student had her leg amputated in 2014 after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Her cancer has relapsed twice since and she has had to undergo further treatment.

Ella, who is currently cancer-free, says she was “really shocked” to be awarded the scholarship.

“I’m really, really happy about it and I’m proud of myself and what I’ve achieved to be able to get that,” she said.

The scholarship will help Ella get to the Paralympics New Zealand para-swimming Australian development tour next month, and also to the Victorian championships in Melbourne where she hopes to gain international classification.

Ella, who has been swimming competitively for four years, trains at the Canterbury Swim School in Yaldhurst five days a week, as well as going to the gym twice a week. Her “ultimate” goal is to win a medal at the Paralympics, but right now she is focused on doing well at competitions and trying to get to the next Commonwealth Games.

Ella said she looks up to former Lincoln High School student and top Paralympic swimmer Sophie Pascoe, who she has known for a couple of years and occasionally helps to coach her.

“Just because of the level she’s at and what she’s done to get to where she is and how much hard work and dedication she puts into everything,” she said.