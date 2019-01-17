QEII’s million dollar loos

A bid will be made next week to scuttle plans for a $1 million toilet block and changing room at Queen Elizabeth II Park.

City councillor Glenn Livingstone says the cost for the planned 200 sq m building is too extravagant.

He said a less expensive building should be constructed and the money saved from it spent elsewhere.

“You can build a good house for $350,000, which includes the infrastructure, sewage and water, so I’m not sure what they have in mind for $1 million,” he said.

The master plan will go before a city council hearings panel on Monday which will make a recommendation about the plan to the full city council.

Cr Livingstone, who is on the panel, said he would voice his concerns at the hearing.

Cr David East, who represents the Coastal Ward, said he couldn’t comment because he was on the hearings panel.

But Cr Jamie Gough agreed with Cr Livingstone: “It sounds like an extraordinary amount of money. So it does make you question the value of that.”

The $12 million in the Master Plan will go towards the construction and repair of sporting facilities that were lost and damaged in the earthquakes, a new playground and a community centre upgrade.

He could not understand why $1 million of that would be for toilets and changing block.

City council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the $1 million budgeted for the toilet and changing room block was an estimate.

The 200 sq m building would have four changing rooms with showers and toilets, a referees’ changing room, storage, public toilets, provision of services and landscaping including paving, vegetation, seating, a drinking fountain and cycle stands.

Mr Cox said $1 million was seen as the necessary amount to build a toilet and changing room facility that would stand the test of time.

“Sport change facilities are high use and built to a high specification to ensure longevity and vandal resistance.”

