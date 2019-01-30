Pathway could be built to keep children off busy Halswell roads

A pathway to the new Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub could be built to keep children off busy Halswell roads.

A junior council made up of primary school pupils in Halswell will meet in March to discuss building a pathway from Aidanfield Christian School to the $100 million sports facility.

City councillor Anne Galloway said the idea is to allow parents to park safely at the school’s car park as opposed to parking on Aidanfield Drive to take their children the Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub.

It would mean children would avoid walking on Aidanfield Drive, Euphrasie Drive and Augustine Drive.

“It is getting kids involved in decision-making and in civics which is something I am passionate about,” Cr Galloway said.

It is estimated about 5433 vehicles travel on Aidanfield Drive between Nash Rd and Donovan Place daily.

On average, 499 vehicles use Eupharasie Drive between Josephine Cres and Benedict St daily.

Instigated by Cr Galloway in 2017, the Halswell Ward junior council is made up of pupils year 5-8 from Seven Oaks School, Oaklands School and Aidanfield Christian School.

Cr Galloway said it is planning to invite the newly completed Knights Stream School and Wigram Primary School to the junior council when they are up and running.

The project will also be worked on in conjunction with the Student Volunteer Army and the city council.

The pathway is in the early stages with the cost and construction time lines still yet to be discussed.

“We are hoping we do all of that with voluntary labour but we need to plan where it will be,” Cr Galloway said.