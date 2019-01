At school Silivelio Fasi’s workbooks had very little on the inside. But every inch of the covers were filled with his drawings.

Fast forward a few years on and six children later, Silivelio is a Christchurch youth worker who has put his mark on his childhood suburb.

His artwork of superheroes on Hampshire St, is a story about the people of Aranui.

‘I always felt Aranui was that [superheroes] kinda sense. They are strong people and always overcome anything that comes their way.’