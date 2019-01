Don’t mess with Phillipstown, because if you do you’ll come up against Wayne Hawker.

That’s what Education Minister Hekia Parata and Liquorland found out the hard way.

When Wayne moved to the Christchurch suburb 38 years ago, he was told not to enrol his children at Phillipstown School because it was the ‘bad school’. He ignored them and has been fighting for the suburb ever since.

‘I just like fighting for the underdog — someone has to.’