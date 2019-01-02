Our People: Betty Chapman, community wonder woman

You would be hard pressed to find someone who still feels down after a conversation with Betty Chapman.

Just talk to her for a few moments and the good vibes pour off her, she is a one-woman happiness beacon.

She has been Wainoni Avonside Community Service community coordinator for 17 years and she is well known not only in her patch but around the city.

With a talent of getting people like former Prime Minister John Key and several rugby superstars to show up to her numerous events she holds for older people, she says the secret is easy to get them on board.

This is the third of six video’s profiling everyday people of Ōtautahi who spread kindness and a bit of good.