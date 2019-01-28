Noise complaints prompt investigation into use of burnout pad

An investigation is under way into whether a burnout pad can be used at Ruapuna Speedway.

Noise complaints prompted the city council to investigate whether a resource consent issued to the race track 18 years ago is still live.

Ruapuna Speedway contracted its burnout pad to the New Zealand Burnout Championship for its Southern SmokeFest on January 19 – resulting in two noise complaints.

City council head of resource consents John Higgins said the consent was issued in 2001 for an indefinite period but it is checking lapsing provisions relating to the consent.

“We need to check what lapsing period applies to this consent and when the pad was constructed,” Mr Higgins said.

If it is found the resource consent is not live, Ruapuna Speedway will have to cease using the burnout pad or apply for resource consent, he said.

The speedway’s president Allan Daly said the burnout pad was contracted out only for the Southern Smokefest and it does not intend to use it again.

He said it is in discussion with the city council to make sure it “gets it right going forward.”

Mr Daly said it would not go

to the expense of applying for another resource consent if that was what was required by the city council.

Yaldhurst Rural Residents’ Association chairwoman Sara Harnett Kikstra said hopefully it will not happen again. “I hope the council does investigate and work out whether they were able to do it or not, and if they weren’t they should be accountable for that. Because the damage is done. We had a weekend from hell,” she said.