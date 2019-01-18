Indepth video: Numbers of male survivors of sexual abuse will ‘shock’ NZ

WARNING: This story discusses sexual abuse and suicide which some readers/viewers may find distressing

Ken Clearwater’s mother knew something was up with her son.

It was 1976 in the Christchurch suburb of Papanui. The phone rang and it was Ken’s school headmaster. He too was worried. There was anger that had not been there before in the then 12-year-old. She went down to the police station and asked them to follow her son.

She knew something was wrong and she was right. Ken was being sexually abused and raped by a stranger who had groomed him.

In this two-part series, Ken shares his story of surviving childhood sexual abuse and how he has gone on to help thousands of men, including George Russell who 18 months ago sought help from Ken after suffering in silence over his abuse as an 11-year-old from a priest. He describes his journey.

Male Survivors Canterbury has had 700 men seek help since 2016 and the number is expected to increase dramatically with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions triggering men who have also suffered abuse outside of institutions.

Ken has been dogged in fighting for an inquiry since joining Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Christchurch in 1996. He sent his first letter to former Prime Minister Helen Clark. Fourteen years later, the inquiry will finally begin and he says New Zealanders will be shocked by the thousands of stories that will emerge.

‘It’s going to be the biggest thing that hit this country,’ he says.

In December, Ken received a Civic Award from Mayor Lianne Dalziel. He says this was significant because it was a public acknowledgement of male survivors, in stark contrast to the 1990’s when people did not want to ‘know about us’.

IF YOU NEED HELP

If you feel you or someone else is in danger call 111. If you are concerned about your mental health call your GP, a helpline, community organisation or Crisis Resolution 0800 920 092

Male Survivors Canterbury 03 377 6747 survivor@canmen.org.nz

The Canterburys Men’s Centre 03 365 9000 txt 022 302 4966

Male Survivors Aotearoa

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Samaritans – 0800 726 666