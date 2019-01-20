From cancer to Coast to Coast – Jake Bailey’s new challenge

As a child, Jake Bailey was not the sporting type.

But at 21-years-old, he is taking on the Coast to Coast next month.

The cancer survivor made international headlines in 2015 with his gripping speech about his shock diagnosis as head boy of Christchurch Boys’ High School.

Mr Bailey received a two-week prognosis after finding out he had Burkitt’s Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, the fastest growing cancer known to man.

During the Coast to Coast will tackle the 160km cycle over two days, in a team with two old school friends.

Since beating his cancer and announcing he was in remission in January 2016, Mr Bailey has been working full-time as a public speaker. He has shared his story and what it taught him across almost 50 cities around the world.

Now living on the Gold Coast, Mr Bailey is also the author What Cancer Taught Me and features in the documentary The Common Touch, which is about his cancer journey.

He will return to Christchurch next month to compete in the event he calls “iconic” to Canterbury.

As a young boy, Mr Bailey would go with his father to watch the end of the Coast to Coast.

But he said he “never dreamed of taking part.”

Mr Bailey’s close call with death has served as his motivation for getting into an endurance sport.

“In both a practical sense, because it minimises my risk of relapse and makes sure my body is fit and in an emotional, mental and personal sense.”

He said he’s developed an “obsession” in learning what his body is capable of.

“Going through cancer treatment and seeing what my body could withstand, I have grown a fascination with what the body can do and putting mind over matter and having mental strength. That’s why endurance sport appeals to me, it’s a battle between your head and your body to push yourself.”

Over the last four months,

Mr Bailey has completed triathlon events, something which came as a shock to him as he could not swim more than 25m a year ago.

“I did fairly poorly,” he said. “But I really enjoyed them.”