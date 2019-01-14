Fake cow gets council mooving in Bishopdale

A Bishopdale menswear store’s humorous approach to showing how long the grass is outside the shop has kicked the city council into action.

My Mens Store owner Barry Souter placed a toy cow named Mildred on the lawn outside of his shop where the old Bishopdale Library used to be.

Mr Souter estimated the grass outside Bishopdale Village Mall had grown to nearly 1m.

He said there had been confusion and debate about who was responsible for maintaining the land.

City council head of facilities, property and planning Bruce Rendall said it was the city council’s responsibility and the grassed area had been left off its maintenance schedule since the Bishopdale Library was demolished.

He said thanks to the issue being raised, the lawn would now be mowed.