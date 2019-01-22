Council pays $93,000 to complete footpath

Ratepayers will initially foot the $93,000 bill to complete an unfinished footpath in Rolleston.

The district council says it’s still negotiating with Rolleston Square developers over who will pick up the final tab to repair the footpath on Masefield Drive, outside The Warehouse.

But until the agreement is reached, the council will pay for the upcoming repairs over the next month.

The district council and developer Rolleston Square Ltd believed the opposing party was responsible to complete the footpath on Masefield Drive.

Last month, Selwyn Times repeatedly asked the council if it would pay to finish the footpath, but it did not respond.

A council spokesman finally admitted last week that it would pick up the initial $93,000 bill and then negotiate to split the costs with Rolleston Square Ltd.

Rolleston Square director Lloyd Bathurst refused to comment.

The district council says work will start “shortly” to upgrade the section of Masefield Drive between the entrance to the Rolleston Square shopping centre and Dryden Ave.

But the district council would not say an exact date for when the repairs will begin this month. The work will be finished by the end of next month, the council spokesman said.

Rolleston Residents’ Association chairwoman Leonie MacLachlan is happy that the road and footpath is being repaired.

“I’m pleased that the council is going to make it safe and also tidied up for the neighbours that live across the road,” she said.

“I’m sure they will go through their normal channels of recovering the debt from the developer.”

District council chief executive David Ward said the work will address concerns expressed about the area of road alongside the new shopping centre.

Mr Ward said road widening, new kerbing and a footpath will be installed along the north side of Masefield Drive, connecting to the recently completed traffic signals at Rolleston Drive through to Dryden Ave.

A new section of footpath will also be installed on McCaulay St to improve safe pedestrian access to the shopping centre.