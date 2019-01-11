Code of conduct complaints over council staff allegations near resolution

Under fire David East and three community board members appear to be close to resolving their conflict with the city council over District Plan flooding issues.

The Coastal Ward city councillor, as well as Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairwoman Kim Money and deputy chairman Tim Sintes, and Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham have been facing code of conduct complaints since September over an allegation staff had tampered with the District Plan.

Mr Sintes said the group would be making an announcement in the next couple of weeks.

“We’re going to do a release as a group when David East comes back from holiday,” he said.

Mr Sintes said he would be pleased to have the issue wrapped up.

Dr Latham also said the four would make a statement in the coming weeks. “We’ll soon be in the perfect position to do that,” he said.

However, yesterday city council chief executive Karleen Edwards said, as the process is still underway, she has no comment. The root of the conflict was a three-line clause omitted from the city’s new District Plan, which came into effect in December 2017.

The clause would give leeway to people in specific coastal areas, deemed at risk of flooding, to build and extend homes.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods approved the city council’s proposal to amend the Christchurch District Plan under section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act last month.

The amendments clarify the rules for rebuilding homes following the earthquakes in the Residential Unit Overlay, which includes parts of New Brighton, South New Brighton, Southshore and Redcliffs.