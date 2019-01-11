City council fails to get liquor store’s appeal thrown out

The city council failed in a first-ever bid to have parts of a controversial liquor store appeal thrown out.

Steven Crotty and Michael Scott, who co-own Riccarton Liquorland, want to open a new store in the block of shops at the intersection of Ferry and Aldwins Rd in Phillipstown.

The district licensing committee declined the application in May.

Riccarton Liquor Ltd is appealing the decision on grounds the licensing committee was biased and had predetermined its position before the hearing.

The city council applied to the alcohol regulatory and licensing authority to have the claims struck out, saying there was no bias or predetermination.

However, the authority said a strike out would be “premature.”

City council head of community support, governance and partnerships John Filsell said it considered these grounds could be disposed of separately from the rest of the appeal.

He said it was the first time the council had applied for a strike out of an appeal against a licensing decision.