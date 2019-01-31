Watch: Christchurch woman’s gruelling trek across Greenland ice cap

Hollie Woodhouse looked in the mirror after a gruelling 30-day 560km trek across the Greenland ice cap and saw the incredible physical toll it had taken on her body.

It was no wonder — the Christchurch designer was pulling a sled heavier than herself. Though Ms Woodhouse has run several ultra-marathons including across the Sahara and completed the Kathmandu Coast to Coast twice, it was the Greenland adventure where she ‘reached her limit’.

She was part of a team selected to take on the Antarctic Heritage Trust’s third Inspiring Explorers’ Expedition to honour the expedition Fridtjof Nansen a Norwegian polar explorer who completed the first crossing of Greenland in 1888.

The team included Brando Yelavich, Bridget Kruger and Keith Parsons. Mr Parson filmed the journey, which has been turned into a film In Nansen’s Footsteps.

The film is now available online via the Antarctic Heritage Trust website, www.nzaht.org