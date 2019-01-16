Call to thwart drivers taking short cuts

Aidanfield residents will continue to have to put up with cars going through their streets to reach the Nga Puna Wai sports facility.

Euphrasie Drive resident Wayne Keen is calling on the city council to put in a 100m stretch of road to stop cars travelling through his “narrow” street to access the sports hub.

Mr Keen says if a road was built to connect McMahon and Augustine Drives, cars travelling from the Aidanfield Drive overbridge would not have to go through the narrower streets in Aidanfield.

It would also make the journey faster, he said.

But the city council says it has no plans to install a permanent link for the two roads.

Mr Keen said McMahon and Augustine Drives had parking bays, which meant greater room to cater for the increased traffic since the sports facility opened last year.

Euphrasie Drive was not as wide, he said.

City council manager capital delivery Darren Moses said there is currently truck access between McMahon and Augustine Drives, but it only for heavy trucks on a “case-by-case basis.”

“For major events, Nga Puna Wai will seek one-off permission to use the McMahon entrance to help spread traffic,” he said.

Mr Keen said the city council should seal the truck access.

“Why don’t you [council] just make it easier for people? It just beggars belief.”

“This is the formed [truck access] they had to form to build the place,” he said.

Mr Keen said planners overlooked the impact from traffic travelling from the Aidanfield Drive overbridge.

“To build everything down the Halswell Rd end of Augustine Drive was short-sighted,” he said.

“Does everybody come from that side of the city? No. So guess what? The traffic is going down Wigram Rd, coming up the Aidanfield Drive overbridge right through and they turn on Euphraise Drive, which is a very little street.”

Mr Keen presented his concerns to the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board last month.

Board chairman Mike Mora referred it to city council staff for consideration.

Mr Keen built a house on Euphrasie Drive, Aidanfield four years ago, after losing his St Albans home in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

“We’ve been through enough,” he said.