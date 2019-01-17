Bondy’s bid to get QEII’s golfing complex back

More FM’s Bondy wants to reinstate the golfing complex at QE II Park.

Radio producer, presenter and Five and Under Par Ltd owner Chris Bond, has pitched his plan to lease the former site of the Ascot golf course and driving range from the city council to develop a new “multi-sport training and entertainment” complex.

“Its facilities will include a 280m driving range, batting cages for cricket, baseball and softball, state-of-the-art swing and training simulators, a dynamic all-weather indoor mini golf course and a thrilling eight-lane sack slide,” he said in his submission on the QE II Park Master Plan.

The master plan is a $12 million 10-year upgrade of the 37ha space. It includes plans for new public toilets and changing rooms, upgraded community centre, playground, basketball court and disc golf course.

His proposal included a petition with 2938 signatures.

It also has letters of support from Sport Canterbury, 13 local schools, New Zealand Golf, Canterbury Golf, Christchurch School of Gymnastics, Waimairi and Rawhiti golf clubs and the North Beach and Northshore residents’ associations.

“The complex will feature a range of facilities and activities, strategically selected to fill a gap in the current market and to complement rather than compete with other facilities in the area,” Mr Bond said.

“In fact, this site is so well suited to being a driving range, it’s what used to be there.”

The Ascot golf course and driving range was closed after suffering significant damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

The building was demolished in 2012.

“We understand that the site was impacted by liquefaction in the 2010/2011 earthquakes, but initial Geotech advice indicates that with the appropriate foundations, this site would still be suitable for building on,” he said.

City council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said staff had met with Mr Bond over his proposal three times last year.

“The draft QE II Park Master Plan that was consulted on in 2018 did not include allocation of space for commercial development,” he said.

However, it could be included in the final plan if approved by the city council’s hearings panel.

Mr Bond will speak to the panel on Monday before a decision is made.