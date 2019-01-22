Anti-quarry residents clash with deputy mayor over comments

Friction has developed between Weedons Residents’ Association committee members and the deputy mayor over a proposed quarry.

The tension relates to comments made by Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall to association committee member Stephen Bain.

Mr Bain met Cr Lyall during a chance encounter in Rolleston before Christmas. Mr Bain asked Cr Lyall to back Weedons’ residents fight against the planned 170ha Fulton Hogan quarry near the township.

In response to Mr Bain, Cr Lyall said there was a need for “quality” aggregate in the district.

This led Mr Bain and fellow committee member Simon Moore to believe Cr Lyall had made up his mind before the resource consent process had begun.

Cr Lyall denied he was in support of the quarry. He said the comments were taken out of context.

“I didn’t say that particular quarry,” he said.

“The general comment I would have said to Mr Bain was that we did need good quality aggregate from quarries to do the work we do.”

When Selwyn Times asked Cr Lyall if he was in support of the Fulton Hogan quarry near Weedons, he said: “If the site is proved to fit the criteria of the Resource Management Act, it will happen.” He said he is neither for or against the quarry proposal.

If the district does not

have “quality” aggregate, it would be in “trouble” and would not survive without it, Cr Lyall said.

“Being a realist, we need gravel from somewhere. Where it comes from would depend on the consenting process,” he said.

Mr Bain said Cr Lyall’s comments were “horrifying.”

“He’s more interested in his roading and infrastructure projects than he is in people’s health,” he said.

“He’s not being a realist, his [Cr Lyall’s] priority is gravel over people’s health.”

Mr Moore was also concerned by Cr Lyall’s comments.