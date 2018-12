After a brief seduction, it appears Christchurch folk have fallen in love with Lime Scooters.

Figures released this week show that the 400 share scheme e-scooters scattered around the city streets have been ridden more than 200,000 times since they launched on October 15.

So why are we enraptured with this form of transportation? Is it a fad? Will it impact the already grim levels of public transport use? We spoke to transport export Glen Koorey to make sense of it all.