A contingent of our NZ under-17 women's football stars had just four days from arriving home in Christchurch to prepare for a must win game for the Canterbury Pride on Saturday. The 1-0 win over Auckland booked the team a spot in their sixth consecutive national league final. If they can defeat the Northern Lights in Auckland on Sunday it will be their fourth title in six years.

