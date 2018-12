Watch: Rare growth disorder not slowing down Lilian’s achievements

She is one of only about 30 people world wide who has otospondylomegaepiphyseal dysplasia. However, that hasn't 17-year-old Lilian Exton from being recognized as one of Canterbury's top young athletes. Exton recently won the most outstanding achievement by a young sportswoman with a disability award at the Zonta Awards.