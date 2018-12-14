Watch: Our People The Christchurch Aunties

Heather Milne’s garage is chocka. But not with old bikes, tools, and discarded toys. It is full of kindness from people helping families and children who are in need of help.

The Christchurch Aunties coordinator is getting ready to take a car boot load of Christmas gifts to a Battered Women’s Trust.

‘Am I a Christchurch aunty now?’ asks her son Can Reeves, 12 as he helps her.

The answer?

‘If you a kind person and you don’t judge people then essentially you are a Christchurch Aunty.’

Watch the video above to see how Heather, like 1800 other Aunties, helps make life just a little bit easier for families at four women’s refuges.

This is the first of six video’s profiling everyday people of Ōtautahi who spread kindness and a bit of good.