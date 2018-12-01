Watch: Helping Canterbury schools with the quake kids

‘It’s true. We do have a mental health crisis.’

The numbers don’t lie. Canterbury’s children and young people are hurting as a result of the earthquake sequence which started on September 4, 2010.

These two videos are the latest in CTV’s indepth look into Canterbury’s mental health post-earthquakes.

Canterbury District Health Board executive director planning, funding and decision support Carolyn Gullery says there has been a ‘marked increase’ in young people self-harming and schools reporting children arriving at school not being toilet trained.

This is alongside a 100 per cent increase of presentations to the CDHB’s specialist mental health services for children and young people.

On February 22, 2018, seven years after the devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake, the Government announced $27 million would be spent on helping Canterbury’s schools with mental health issues.

In March, the first of 80 mental health kaimahi were deployed into schools under the Mana Ake – Stronger for Tomorrow programme.

These two videos look at why Mana Ake was needed and how the kaimahi are helping Canterbury’s children and schools.