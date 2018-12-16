Watch: ‘Good morning Aranui!’

Check out Episode two next week.

It’s 7.30am on a Thursday and Tracey Hunter has way too much energy for this time of the morning.

She grabs the loud hailer and strides to the middle of Hampshire St.

‘Good morning Aranui! Time to wake up it’s time for breakfast!’

The Aranui Community Trust community connectedness coordinator has a beaming smile that she never seems to be without, as she buzzes around getting barbecues fired up, waffles cooking and Milo ready to pour.

And slowly, from all corners, school children begin to emerge and line up.

The music pumps and the ACTIS workers begin handing out breakfast. They have a rapport with the children which is inimitable. More and more people show up and have a natter with each other, with the workers, with children. The vibe is infectious —this is all about aroha for their community and feeling connected.

A few weeks later it is the turn of the older people in the community, as they turn back the clock to the heyday of the dance halls in Christchurch. We meet a very special 95-year-old who is light on her feet.

This is the first episode about a Christchurch community organisation who is on a mission to make sure no one in Aranui feels lonely or isolated. We followed them for a month as they showed us how they go about their mahi and talk to those who benefit.