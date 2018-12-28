Watch: Christchurch pro golfer plying his trade in the alps.

He may be ranked well outside the world's top 1000, but that's not deterring Christchurch pro golfer Shaun Jones from chasing his dream of playing on the European Tour. The 33-year-old is currently visiting friends and family in Christchurch after moving to Switzerland with his wife Anita two years ago. Jones has spent the last two years playing on the Alps Tour. He will begin his third year on the tour at the end of the month. He hopes to gain a top five finish on the order of merit which would grant him a card onto the European Challenge Tour - the feeder tour for the European Tour.

