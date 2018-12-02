Twenty women attend the council’s first women-only session

For two hours on Sunday it was only women who were allowed to swim in the teaching pool at Pioneer.

City council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said 20 females and a pre-school age boy attended the first session over the weekend.

“Ranging in age from pre-school to seniors,” he said.

Mr Cox said the women-only sessions will be held at Aquagym and Wharenui pools, as well as Pioneer Recreation and Sports Centre, in conjunction with Christchurch Resettlement Services.

“The pool is booked for this session to run every Sunday from 1.30–3.30pm,” he said.

The idea was suggested by the city council’s multicultural subcommittee in June, which asked staff to look into the potential of offering women-only swimming sessions at particular times.

The session sets out to cater to women of other cultures, particularly Muslim women who generally aren’t able to swim in public.

But also other women who do not feel comfortable swimming with men.