‘Tradie day’, office break-ups major concern for police

A road safety initiative has been launched to crack down on drivers in the east as the Christmas party season begins to get underway.

Police based at the New Brighton station will be setting up major checkpoints to clamp down on “fatal five” driving offences.

The “fatal five” offences are using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous manoeuvres, not wearing a seat belt, drink driving and speeding.

Sergeant Jim Currie said office break-ups and “tradie day” are coming up which is always a “major concern” for police.

“It is a big worry for us because people don’t know their limits and get behind the wheel of a car when they shouldn’t. My philosophy is if you think you are over the limit you probably are,” he said.

Last week police conducted a checkpoint on Avondale Rd between Breezes Rd and New Brighton Rd.

In the 45 minutes police were there, they issued two speeding tickets for vehicles driving about 15km/h over the 50km/h speed limit.

“I would prefer no tickets, that would mean everybody is sticking to the speed limit,” Sergeant Currie said.

He said while it was good a lot of people were slowing down because they were realising police were there, he wants drivers slowing down permanently.

Sergeant Currie said the

public will not know when or where the police are going to show up which will hopefully encourage drivers to be wary all the time.

New Brighton police cover areas including Southshore, Bromley, Aranui, Dallington and Shirley through to Kainga.