Townhouses force woman to move

A Spreydon woman who had five two-storey townhouses built less than 1m away from her house is packing up and moving.

Bolton Ave homeowner Kim Mehlhopt said she has sold her property and will be moving out in the next two weeks.

“Just fed up with noise and parking issues. All that came with it, all we knew would come with it,” she said.

Last year, The Star revealed JSJ Investments was building townhouses next door to MsMehlhopt’s home of 15 years – the garage less than 1m away.

But situations like MsMehlhopt’s may be avoided in the future.

City council staff are investigating how tightly-packed housing is effecting the community and whether it needs to ask Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods to change the District Plan.

“The work into high density housing will be relevant. The work will involve reviewing high density developments and reporting back to the Regulatory Performance Committee on the initial findings and next steps,” city council head of resource consents John Higgins said.

MsMehlhopt said the development devalued her home, cost her privacy, and the street’s family-orientated appeal. Construction of the townhouses was finished earlier this year.

“The council never did anything about it, so I’m moving,” she said.

Under the current District Plan, zoning for the development was compliant.

Mr Higgins said consents were issued in accordance with the Resource Management Act and Building Act.

“Having said that, following the concerns raised by MsMehlhopt, the council did talk to and meet with both parties on several occasions to explore if there were any mitigation measures/improvements that could be undertaken that would improve the situation for MsMehlhopt.”

One of the ideas was to re-site the house on her property as part of her EQC repairs.

However, Mr Higgins said no mitigation or improvements were agreed upon.