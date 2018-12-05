Richmond residents unenthused by latest survey on the suburb

Richmond residents don’t believe a survey aiming to gather information on what is needed in the suburb will make any difference to the area.

The city council has commissioned independent social researcher Sarah Wylie to undertake a Richmond community needs analysis survey.

But a key source of information for the survey will not be made available until next year. It aims to provide a demographic profile of Richmond using the 2018 Census data.

Statistics New Zealand could not confirm a timeframe on when the Census data would be made public, but it won’t be until next year.

Richmond Residents and Business Association chairwoman Hayley Guglietta said the survey would only confirm what residents already know.

“Also there is not much they can do until they get the Census data,” she said.

City council head of community support, governance and partnerships John Filsell said 18 key informants in the Richmond community will be interviewed for the analysis survey.

A timeline has not been specified on when the survey will be released.

MrsGuglietta said one issue Richmond is facing has to do with the high-density development that is impacting on communities because there was no notification on the consents.

She said by the time the survey gets the data it will be too late.

The association has expressed concern over the Williams Corporation’s 21 housing unit development at 58 Perth St.

Work on the development is expected to start next year.

Williams Corporation managing director Matthew Horncastle said the residents shouldn’t be notified because it complies with all the planning rules.

“I am very disappointed in news channels that condone people complaining about high-density affordable housing when New Zealand has some of the most unaffordable housing in the world,” he said.

Richmond resident Don Gould called the survey engagement for the sake of engagement.

He said he has been interviewed by the researcher and the information may not be presented until the middle of next year.

“There is too much construction, too much frustration with everything closed at once,” he said.

But city councillor Deon Swiggs said it will give direction on what Richmond needs as a collective.

“It is one of the suburbs that doesn’t have a master plan . . . after the earthquake, a lot of other suburbs had master plans,” he said.